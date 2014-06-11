The Best Password Security App Just Came To Android

1Password is an app that does a great job storing all of your passwords and secure payment info in one locked-down place. You can also use 1Password to generate complex and unique passwords with just a tap of a finger, too.

Today, Android users can download and enjoy the fully featured 1Password app, called 1Password 4 Android, and users can enjoy free access to all features until August 1.

Once the free period is over, the app converts to a read-only mode, but a one-time in-app purchase will then unlock full functionality.

1Password 4 Android is slated to go live at the Google Play store sometime in the next hour. When it goes live, you’ll be able to download it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.