8 Secure Apps For Paranoid People

People are concerned about privacy now more than ever.
Luckily, there are apps out there for helping to shrink your digital footprint.
From messaging apps with military-grade encryption and included kill switches to apps that will encrypt your phone calls, these are the best apps for flying below the radar.
Just don’t forget your trench coat.
Hemlis, which translates to 'secret' in Swedish, is an upcoming messaging app whose founders promise to 'close down the service before letting anyone in.' Messages are only stored on servers until they are delivered, and if that takes too long, they trash the message and ask you to re-send.
Wiper gives you a kill switch for erasing conversations from your phone and whoever you were texting.
Signal (iOS) uses a pair of advanced real-time encryption protocols to secure your phone conversations. The app even provides a set of unique keywords on the call screen so you can ensure you're talking to the person you dialed -- and not a middleman.
After Mark Cuban's messages were poured over by the SEC, he created Cyber Dust (iOS) to keep away the nosy. The app promises that your 'messages never touch a hard drive.'
Bleep is an upcoming chat app that avoids centralized servers and instead delivers messages through a direct user-to-user line. BitTorrent never sees your messages or your metadata, and the company says 'anything you say is 'bleep' to us.'
