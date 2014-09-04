8 Secure Apps For Paranoid People

People are concerned about privacy now more than ever.

Luckily, there are apps out there for helping to shrink your digital footprint.

From messaging apps with military-grade encryption and included kill switches to apps that will encrypt your phone calls, these are the best apps for flying below the radar.

Hemlis is a secure-messaging app from one of the Pirate Bay cofounders.

Hemlis, which translates to 'secret' in Swedish, is an upcoming messaging app whose founders promise to 'close down the service before letting anyone in.' Messages are only stored on servers until they are delivered, and if that takes too long, they trash the message and ask you to re-send.

Passible keeps your passwords safe using an advanced encryption standard.

Instead of letting your web browser remember your passwords, why not keep them secure? Passible (iOS) is a beautiful password management app that uses the same encryption methods used by banks and the military -- AES-256.

Wiper gives you a kill switch for erasing conversations from your phone and whoever you were texting.

Wiper (iOS, Android) is a typical messaging app with a unique feature: the 'Wipe' button. Wiping a conversation erases it entirely from both sides of the conversation, so don't count on conversations lasting long!

Make free, encrypted phone calls with Signal

Signal (iOS) uses a pair of advanced real-time encryption protocols to secure your phone conversations. The app even provides a set of unique keywords on the call screen so you can ensure you're talking to the person you dialed -- and not a middleman.

Cyber Dust is Mark Cuban's vision for shrinking your digital footprint.

After Mark Cuban's messages were poured over by the SEC, he created Cyber Dust (iOS) to keep away the nosy. The app promises that your 'messages never touch a hard drive.'

Wickr makes it easy to clean your phone of its messaging data.

Wickr (iOS, Android) features messages that can only be read on the device it was sent to, zero metadata, and the ability to choose how long until your messages self-destruct. The built-in shred feature 'forensically erases unwanted files you deleted from your device.'

Bleep promises to be an NSA-proof chat app from BitTorrent.

Bleep is an upcoming chat app that avoids centralized servers and instead delivers messages through a direct user-to-user line. BitTorrent never sees your messages or your metadata, and the company says 'anything you say is 'bleep' to us.'

Use 1Password's upcoming iOS extension to take your iPhone's fingerprint sensor to the next level.

With Apple's new mobile operating system, iOS 8, on the way, password management app 1Password (iOS, Mac, Android) will soon let you fill in username and password information by using the iPhone's Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

