8 Secrets To Writing The Perfect Resume

We know networking is essential today, but it will never replace the resume. A standout resume remains one of the best ways for job candidates to catch the eye of a hiring manager and make a great first impression.

What makes a resume great? ZipRecruiter

, a company that allows job seekers to upload their resumes, and small businesses, individual employers, and recruiters looking for candidates to

rate those resumes on a scale of one to five stars (one being the lowest, five the highest),

recently analysed three million resumes in its database to determine the correlation between keywords, length, and content and high ratings.

“Of course there’s no such thing as the perfect resume, but some are closer to perfect than others,” says Allan Jones, ZipRecruiter’s chief marketing officer. “At the end of the day, the skillset of the person and their qualifications are what get them the job. But a fully optimised resume gets them recognised, gets them called in for a job interview, and gives them a leg up in a very competitive job market.”

Here are eight secrets to writing a perfect (or close to perfect) resume.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.