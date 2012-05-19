How To Play 10 Of The Most Exclusive Golf Courses In The US

Photo: AP
Some of America’s best golf courses are also the toughest to play.But if you’re willing to shell out some cash and sign up for a sponsored charity event, they’re actually pretty accessible.
Golf Vacation Insider just came out with a guide to playing the top 100 golf courses in the U.S., and shared some of the better upcoming charity events with us. Check out the full guide here.
Play the course on June 11th, 2012 at a charity event for Project ALS.
Shinnecock Hills is ranked #3 by Golf Digest and #4 by Golf Magazine, and hosted the 1995, 2004, and 2018 U.S. Opens.
Contact: Harrington Communications (212-480-6940)
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on June 11th, 2012 at a charity event for Autism Speaks.
Winged Foot is ranked #8 by Golf Digest and #13 by Golf Magazine, and hosted the 1997 PGA Championship and 2006 U.S. Open.
Contact: Beth Irving
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on August 13th, 2012 at a charity event for The Valerie Fund.
Balustrol is ranked #31 by Golf Magazine and #32 by Golf Digest, and hosted the 2005 and 2016 PGA Championships.
Contact: 973-761-0422
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on September 19th, 2012 at a charity event to benefit the Wadsworth Museum of Art.
Fishers Island Club, located off the coast of Long Island, is ranked #11 by Golf Digest and #18 by Golf Magazine.
Contact: Hilary Burrall at 860-838-4095
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on September 9th-10th, 2012 at an event to benefit the National Mentoring Partnership.
Friar's Head is ranked #23 by Golf Magazine and #34 by Golf Digest.
Contact: Stuart Layne
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on July 23rd, 2012 at a charity event for the Evans Scholars Foundation.
Medinah Country Club is ranked #23 by Golf Digest and #37 by Golf Magazine. It hosted the 1990 U.S. Open, 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships, and 2012 Ryder Cup.
Contact: Jason Kinande
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on June 25th, 2012 at an event to benefit The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer centre.
Both the tournament and the club itself were created and are still run by the Jack Nicklaus Association.
Muirfield Village is ranked #19 by Golf Digest and #30 by Golf Magazine, and is the home of the PGA Memorial Tournament.
Contact: Lindsay Heksch at 614-293-4700
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on July 13th, 2012 at an event to benefit the Twilight Benefit Foundation.
Oakland hills is ranked #19 by Golf Magazine and #24 by Golf Digest, and hosted the 1996 U.S. Open, 2004 Ryder Cup, and 2008 PGA Championship.
Contact: 248-896-4182
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on September 24th, 2012 at an event to benefit the NFL Alumni Association.
Home of this year's U.S. Open, the Olympic Club is ranked #25 by Golf Magazine and #27 by Golf Digest.
Contact: Jeff Bayer at 650-533-4949
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
Play the course on June 25th, 2012 at an event to benefit Tom Sullivan Blind Children's centre.
Riviera is ranked #20 by Golf Magazine and #22 by Golf Digest. It hosted the 1995 PGA Championship and 1998 U.S. Senior Open.
Contact: Laurie Headley at 323-664-2153 x 342
Source: Golf Vacation Insider
