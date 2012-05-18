The 13 Secrets To Facebook's Success

If you read the financial media, you could be forgiven for assuming that success is all about 'months' and 'quarters.'

Every quarter, every public company goes through a ridiculous ritual in which announces that it has either 'beaten expectations' or 'missed estimates.' And its stock then soars or plummets. And the media then trashes or applauds it. And so on.

In case you don't realise it yet, these quarterly rituals are usually staged rituals: Companies issue 'guidance' to analysts, publicly or privately. The 'guidance' is designed to set expectations so low that even a mediocre quarter will 'beat expectations.' Investors know this and therefore have 'whisper numbers' that represent their real expectations. And that's why stocks often go down even when companies 'beat expectations.'

Meanwhile, some companies get so focused on 'making the quarter' that they begin to warp their sales processes and pricing just to meet this random time hurdle. Customers soon learn that if they wait until the end of the quarter to sign their deal, they'll get a much better deal. And, soon, no one signs anything until the end of the quarter.

So the short-term quarterly game isn't just about wasting time managing investor expectations...it also hurts the business.

The best approach to this whole quarterly game is to minimize it as much as possible. No great companies are built by obsessing about quarters. Great companies are built by focusing on a vision that will create many years or even decades to create. In addition to Facebook, think Walmart, Google, Apple, and Amazon.

Put differently, it's a marathon, not a sprint. And you should obsess about getting to the finish line in the marathon, not about each 'beating expectations' with each individual mile-time.