How The Secrets Of The Samurai Can Help You Achieve Laser-Focus

Sports psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader helps professional athletes overcome adversity using techniques that rely on various types of imagery. One method incorporates elements of the approach used by the ancient Samurai warrior. Dr. Fader also uses the concept to motivate bankers and traders working in high-pressure environments where millions are at stake.

