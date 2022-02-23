Holly Madison says ‘most’ aspiring Playmates of the year felt obligated to sleep with Hugh Hefner in order to secure the title

Hugh Hefner in 2008. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Holly Madison said some would-be Playmates of the year felt obligated to sleep with Hugh Hefner to secure the title.

Some former Playboy employees, as well as another of Hefner’s exes, made similar statements.

“In order to get Playmate of the year, you had to do some pretty wild things,” an ex-staffer said.

Holly Madison said that would-be Playmates of the year often felt they had to sleep with Hugh Hefner in order to secure the coveted title at Playboy.

The accusation against the Playboy founder, who died of natural causes in 2017, came on Monday’s episode of the A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy.”

“When I first arrived, it seemed like most of the women who were coming through and testing for Playmate felt like they had to sleep with him to get Playmate of the year,” Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Madison, who dated him from 2001 to 2008, recalled. “Not every single one of them did, there were a few exceptions, but I think a lot of people felt like they had to.”

Several other women featured on Monday’s episode seemingly corroborated Madison’s account.

“I think it was known that they were sort of expected to,” Jennifer Saginor, the daughter of Hefner’s personal doctor at the mansion and author of a tell-all memoir called “Playground,” said in an interview featured on the episode.

PJ Masten, a former Playboy Bunny and Bunny mother from 1972 to 1982, made a similar statement.

“In order to get Playmate of the year, you had to do some pretty wild things up in the bedroom with Hefner and his friends,” Masten said in the episode. “You had to vie for that position.”

“The girls did a lot to win that favor, and [Hefner] knew that they would, so he usually played that up,” Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, said in another interview.

And former Playmate and Playboy employee Miki Garcia, who worked for the company from 1973 to 1982, shared her own experience as a Playmate.

Garcia was Miss January in 1973, and said that Marilyn Grabowski, the west coast director of photography for Playboy magazine, “promised” her the title of Playmate of the year. Playmates who were awarded the title usually received more publicity and a sum of prize money, according to the women on “Secrets of Playboy.”

But when Garcia and Grabowski visited Hefner at the Playboy mansion around Christmastime, things took a turn for Garcia.

“I was extremely nervous because I just knew that if I didn’t go to bed with him, I wasn’t going to get Playmate of the year,” Garcia recalled of her visit to the mansion. “I had that in my gut. I wasn’t for sure, I just thought, if he asks and I say no, there goes that money out the door.”

Ultimately, Garcia revealed, she refused to go and speak with Hefner, despite Grabowski’s urging, and didn’t end up sleeping with him. The title of 1974 Playmate of the year went to another woman, Cyndi Wood.

“That was my first business lesson, so to speak, from Hugh Hefner,” Garcia said.

Monday’s episode of “Secrets of Playboy” contained a statement from Grabowski calling Garcia’s allegations “totally untrue.”

While Hefner’s estate hasn’t commented on this or any other specific claims made in “Secrets of Playboy,” in late January, Hefner’s son Cooper seemingly denounced the allegations recently made against the Playboy founder as a result of the A&E docuseries.

“Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly,” Cooper’s statement read. “He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”

In a previous email statement to Insider regarding the docuseries and subsequent allegations against Hefner, a representative for Playboy said: “The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”

Directly addressing “Secrets of Playboy,” the statement added: “We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex-positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount.”

It said: “The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences. Today, our organization is run by a workforce that is more than 80% female and we will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for our employees and our communities.”

New episodes of “Secrets of Playboy” air Mondays on A&E.

