Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend says she once walked in on the Playboy founder engaging in sex acts with their dog

Sondra Theodore dated Hugh Hefner for five years in the 1970s. A&E; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Hugh Hefner’s ex said she once walked in on the Playboy founder engaging in sex acts with their dog.

Sondra Theodore, who dated Hefner in the 1970s, recalled him telling her, “Dogs have needs.”

A former Playboy employee said porn star Linda Lovelace once performed oral sex on another dog at the mansion.

Hugh Hefner‘s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore said she once walked in on the Playboy founder engaging in sex acts with their dog.

Theodore, who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, made the allegation in Monday’s episode of “Secrets of Playboy” on A&E.

“I walked in once and he was … to my dog, to our dog,” Theodore, now 65, said on the docuseries. “I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He says, ‘Well, dogs have needs.’ And I said, ‘Stop that!'”

“I never left him alone with the dog again,” she added. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Hefner died of natural causes in 2017 at the age of 91.

Sondra Theodore and her dog at the Playboy mansion in 1977. Ron Galella/Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

In another part of the episode, a former Playboy employee, PJ Masten, who worked at the company from 1972 to 1982, said her then-boyfriend, who was head of security at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles at the time, told her of another story involving late porn star Linda Lovelace performing oral sex on a dog.

“All the guys were laughing and Linda Lovelace got out of the limousine,” Masten, who wasn’t present at the time of the alleged incident, said in the docuseries.

According to Masten, her former boyfriend told her that the “Deep Throat” star was “drunk and drugged” when she arrived at the mansion.

“All of a sudden, out of nowhere, a German shepherd shows up. They got her so messed up that they made her give the German shepherd oral sex,” Masten said on the docuseries. “You wanna talk about depravity? This is despicable.”

Theodore seemingly corroborated Masten’s recollection of the Lovelace story on “Secrets of Playboy,” telling filmmakers: “When Hef told me what that night had been, he said, ‘Yeah, so we invited her up and we all watched.'”

Neither Theodore nor Masten provided a date for the alleged incident involving Lovelace, who died in 2002 at age 53 from injuries sustained in a car crash.

In a previous episode of “Secrets of Playboy,” Masten also said she was forced to cover up the alleged rapes and abductions of two “baby” Playboy Bunnies who worked at the Los Angeles club.

“It was horrible,” said Masten, who wasn’t present during the alleged assault and didn’t specify in “Secrets of Playboy” how she knew the details of the alleged assault.

Linda Lovelace in 1973. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Playboy Enterprises distanced itself from Hefner in a statement to Insider

When reached for comment, a representative for Playboy reiterated its previous statement to Insider, which said that “the Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”

“We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences,” the statement continued, directly addressing “Secrets of Playboy.” “As a brand with sex-positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount.”

“The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences,” the statement added. “Today, our organization is run by a workforce that is more than 80% female and we will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for our employees and our communities.”

In late January, Hefner’s son Cooper seemingly denounced the allegations recently made against the Playboy founder as a result of the A&E docuseries.

“Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly,” Cooper tweeted. “He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”

A statement that appears at the end of Monday’s episode clarifies the nature of the allegations presented on “Secrets of Playboy.”

“This series contains allegations of wrongdoing over decades by Hugh Hefner and others associated with him,” it reads. “The vast majority of allegations have not been the subject of criminal investigations or charges, and they do not constitute proof of guilt.”

New episodes of “Secrets of Playboy” air Monday on A&E.