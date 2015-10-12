This surprising word could ruin your relationship

Adam Galinsky, a professor at Columbia University, has published more than 150 scientific articles, chapters, and teaching cases in the fields of management and social psychology. His new book “Friend & Foe” with coauthor Maurice Schweitzer is about the balance of conflict and cooperation in almost every interaction.
We asked him to give us his biggest tips to a happy relationship.
Video produced by Grace Raver.
