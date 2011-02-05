SecretPoke Wants To Help You Find Your Secret Valentine

Valentines Day is coming up! If you have a secret crush at work or school and you’re afraid to make the first move, or if you want to find out if someone has a secret crush on you, French startup SecretPoke has got you covered.



Here’s how the site works: you give SecretPoke the email addresses of your crushes; SecretPoke emails them to ask them for their secret crushes; if there’s a match, boom! It puts you two lovebirds together.

This concept is similar to LikeALittle, a US-based startup. SecretPoke, which is based in Paris, has already gotten some buzz in Europe (plenty of our friends are talking about it) but this is the first time they’re being covered in the US. Obviously this is a very viral concept: each person hopefully adds at least three other people to the site, and the thing grows and grows.

That strength might be the service’s weakness too: some people might see the emails as spammy. And even if it takes off, can it build a long-term business?

You can add up to three crushes for free and after that you have to pay — except for the first 100 lucky BI readers who sign up with the code businessinsider.

Here’s a video explaining the service:

