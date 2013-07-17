How To Make Sure Your Future Employer Never Sees Those Embarrassing Facebook Photos Of You

Facebook has become a treasure trove of embarrassing and sometimes overly revealing photos.
For those who joined the social network years ago, there are bound to be at least a few embarrassing pictures
Snapchat has made ephemeral messaging all the rage.
It’s become a great app for sharing photos and videos that you’d rather not live forever on the Web. But what about Facebook?
There’s a new iPhone app for Facebook called Secret.li that does just that. You can download it here.
Type in a few words to share and determine how long you want to share the photos for. You can set the photos to expire after one hour, one day, or one month.
But you don't really need to bombard your friends' messages because they'll be able to see it on your Timeline.
Once a friend clicks on the image from your Timeline or news feed, they'll be able to see the original, unfiltered photo.
