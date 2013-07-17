How To Make Sure Your Future Employer Never Sees Those Embarrassing Facebook Photos Of You

Facebook has become a treasure trove of embarrassing and sometimes overly revealing photos.



For those who joined the social network years ago, there are bound to be at least a few embarrassing pictures

Snapchat has made ephemeral messaging all the rage.

It’s become a great app for sharing photos and videos that you’d rather not live forever on the Web. But what about Facebook?

There’s a new iPhone app for Facebook called Secret.li that does just that. You can download it here.

