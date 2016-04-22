Secretary of State John Kerry's record-breaking travel log

John Kerry recently became the most travelled US secretary of state in history, narrowly edging past a previous record set by Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush.

As of April 7, Kerry travelled 1,055,000 miles for the job. To have travelled that far, Kerry has spent 2,297.03 hours in flight, which works out to 95.7 days. In total, he has had 466 travel days so far in his tenure and has visited 80 countries.

