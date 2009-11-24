Treasury Secretary Dimon?

Media speculation that JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon is in the running to succeed embattled US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner may not be as far-fetched as sceptics suggest.



Having already committed himself to reappointing Fed chief Ben Bernanke, Mr Geithner may be a convenient candidate for Barack Obama to throw under the bus as unemployment surges. Though Mr Geithner is only two weeks younger than the President and five younger than Mr Dimon, he lacks both mens’ gravitas. But tapping a prominent Wall Street executive at a time when the public is baying for bankers’ blood might be tough.

