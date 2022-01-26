Secretary of State Blinken says US citizens in Ukraine should ‘strongly consider leaving’ as the threat of a Russian invasion looms

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the U.S. embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Blinken on Wednesday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country.

The White House has been warning that a Russian invasion could be imminent.

“Our message now for any Americans in Ukraine is to strongly consider leaving,” Blinken said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged US citizens in Ukraine on Wednesday to “strongly consider leaving” the country as tensions over a potential Russian invasion continue to rise.

“Our message now for any Americans in Ukraine is to strongly consider leaving,” Blinken said at a press conference. “If Russia invades, civilians — including Americans still in Ukraine — could be caught in a conflict zone between combatant forces. The US government may not be in a position to aid individuals in these circumstances.”

Blinken said those consider leaving should use either commercial or private transportation options, and said the US embassy in Kyiv will remain open.

He also said the embassy may provide loans to those who can’t afford the cost of a commercial ticket.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Ukraine made the same suggestion, telling American citizens in Ukraine to think about fleeing as “the security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable” because of the “threat of Russian military action.”

The embassy said the situation could “deteriorate with little notice.”

Blinken’s remarks come a few days after the State Department ordered family members of staff at the US Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country, while also opening the door for non-essential employees to leave.

The US and its allies have been entangled in negotiations with the Kremlin as Russian forces gather along the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of an imminent invasion. Though roughly 100,000 Russian troops have gathered along the former Soviet republic’s border, Russia claims it has no plans to invade.

The Kremlin has blamed NATO for the tensions in the region, while making demands for binding security guarantees — including that Ukraine must be barred from ever joining the alliance.

NATO and the US have made clear this is a non-starter.

Blinken on Wednesday said that the US reiterated this position in a written response to Moscow’s demands, which was delivered in person by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“There is no change. There will be no change,” Blinken said. “NATO’s door is open, remains open, and that is our commitment.”

Russia had previously warned that it would retaliate if its demands weren’t meant.

Blinken would not provide specifics on what was in the response, stating that confidentiality was necessary for the diplomatic process. But he did say that the report offered Russia a “serious diplomatic path forward.”

Meanwhile, the US has 8,500 troops on high alert for a potential deployment to Eastern Europe. The US has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine to defend it against Russia because it’s not a member of NATO, but would send the troops to neighboring countries as a deterrent against Russian aggression toward NATO members in the region.