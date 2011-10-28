Here's What Secretaries Get Paid At 19 Major Companies

Photo: Herry Lawford via flickr

Secretaries make up a huge part of the American workforce. Also known as administrative assistants, these professionals help everything from major hedge funds to small-town dentist offices run smoothly.



Especially in this economy, secretaries’ jobs usually entail much more than answering phones — in fact, the Department of labour says many are increasingly taking on managerial responsibilities.

So we wondered, how much do secretaries actually make, and what do they really think of their jobs? We’ve collected figures and anecdotes from Glassdoor, and ordered the salaries from smallest to largest.

University of Pennsylvania administrative assistants earn $29,860 An anonymous employee said of working at the university, 'collaborative environment (to an extent), good career development department, relatively relaxed environment (flexible scheduling, casual dress, etc.)' However, 'poor feedback on performance, collaboration is a hit or miss -- depends on the individual, standard university politics.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Robert Half International administrative assistants earn $34,975 A Robert Half International employee said the company is 'one of the largest staffing firms. Great reputation.' However, there is 'too much turnover. Doesn't give enough time to new employees to ramp up.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor UCLA administrative assistants earn $35,221 An administrative assistant in Los Angeles said UCLA is a 'good place to work, good people and nice weather. not very challenging job. if you want to relax you can be here.' However, secretaries are 'too busy to have personal time and hard to communicate with people here. too many levels.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Humana administrative assistants earn $36,000 An anonymous Humana employee said the company's 'pay is equal to what others have offered.' In addition, 'management manipulates associates into negative outcomes.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor U.S. Navy administrative assistants earn $36,250 An anonymous employee said the U.S. Navy offers 'great opportunities for career, travel, education, benefits.' However there is 'a lot of micromanagement from the upper chain of command.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Allstate's administrative assistants earn $38,000 An anonymous Allstate employee said of the company, 'For the most part many nice people working within the company.' However, there is a 'stressful work load, customers no longer matter' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Coldwell Banker administrative assistants earn $41,000 'I felt like my work was valued by both customers and employees. Compensation was good for my level of education and experience in the field,' said a former administrative employee at Coldwell Banker Northern California. However, 'there were some layoffs to the point that we actually gave space back to the office building we were located in.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Pizza Hut administrative assistants earn $44,488 An anonymous employee said of the pizza chain, 'It has very little perks. The most common are food and more specifically pizza, but some of the people are nice.' However, there is 'complete disregard for employee satisfaction. Will toss people and not think twice.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor SAIC administrative assistants earn $44,967 According to an anonymous employee, SAIC is 'serious about ethics, competitive pay, better than average benefits.' But the 'company is not winning as many contracts as 5 year ago.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Verizon administrative assistants earn $45,375 An anonymous Verizon employee said there are 'great people to work with, excellent benefits.' However, 'company is really cheap -- They don't realise that some times you need to spend money to make money. Bad news is that there is no travel budget so you can work on projects with colleagues for years and never meet them once.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Hewlett-Packard administrative assistants earn $46,125 A Hewlett-Packard employee said there is a 'great platform to take the world's largest technology company into its next chapter,' but the company has been 'turbulent over the last 15 months, and there's a lot that needs to be unwound from the previous management. Needs patience!' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Microsoft's administrative assistants earn $47,163 An anonymous reviewer said there are 'great people and company treats and trains people well.' However, the 'process is slow and review system is disfunctional.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Wells Fargo administrative assistants earn $46,290 A current Wells Fargo employee said Wells Fargo is a 'large company, lots of opportunity across the U.S. Decent benefits.' However, the company is 'ever-changing, which in most cases means you are constantly evaluating if you're in a growing part of the company. Layoffs in one area, adds in another area.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor New York University administrative assistants earn $48,294 An administrative aide at NYC said the university offers 'nice work life balance. Paid time off. Tuition assistance.' However, 'no promotion. Poor management. No career development or growth so you are pretty much going to go brain dead while on the job.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Chevron administrative assistants earn $51,278 A former Chevron employee in Bakersfield, Calif. said of the company, 'opportunities are great, they are very progressive.' However, 'career development more of a priority for engineering or geology career paths, but other career paths seem less valued.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Pfizer administrative assistants earn $52,426 A current Pfizer employee said of the company, 'People seem to be about the work, I don't find too many prima donnas.' But Pfizer 'has become so big it can't get out of its own way. It sometimes feels like process is more important than the objective of developing lifesaving medicines.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Citigroup administrative assistants earn $52,800 An anonymous employee said Citigroup is a 'large company that offers great exposure into large markets. Also gives credibility to your resume.' However, the size of the company makes it 'easy to get lost in the mass of employees. There are also many confusing hoops to jump through in regards to approvals and such.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor PricewaterhouseCoopers administrative assistants earn $53,417 A PricewaterhouseCoopers employee said the company is 'really fast-growing, exciting consulting practice with a flexible graduate programme that lets associates experience a very large variety of competencies (i.e. functions/capabilities, e.g. Operations, Strategy, Finance, Technology etc.) and sectors.' However, 'compensation could be better, communication was somewhat lacking but has been improving considerably.' Salary includes bonus, salary and other compensation. Source: Glassdoor Stanford University administrative assistants earn $56,551 An employee at Stanford said the university had 'fantastic people. Many of the employees have been here a long time, so you become friends. Some depts have a family atmosphere. A lot of things happening on campus to go to or see. Nice area and lots of different places to eat on campus. The campus is a little city.' 