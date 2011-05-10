Secretaries of State Come Together To Combat Identity Theft Needs

Secretaries of State Come Together to Combat ID Theft

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) is taking business identity theft very seriously, forming an 10-member Business Identity Task Force that will develop theft prevention strategies and practical yet cost-effective tools for states to use for guidance. The NASS is the oldest non-partisan professional organisation in the country, whose members include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its goal is to develop public policy and foster cooperation among all states.

The Problem

ID theft is a problem for millions of consumers every single year, who spend invaluable time and money recovering their identity. But now this problem is even more far-reaching, according to NASS president and task force member Mark Ritchie. He says identity thieves are targeting small- to medium-sized businesses. And they don’t care if the business is inactive either.

The Newly Formed Task Force

This arising problem led to the development of the Business Identity Task Force, which Ritchie announced last week. The task force had its first conference call on April 7 to pinpoint specific issues for further discussion. The members seek to develop business ID theft prevention methods, but they also want to develop tools that will help states deal with the growing problem.

Plan of Action

The specific areas the task force plans to focus on include types of technology used by states in housing business documents, solutions for securing state business filing information and records, and key partnerships/liaisons for conducting outreach. The task force is also considering state laws in relation to ID theft prevention.

The task force plans to release a report later this year with a little help from state legislators, law enforcement, business support groups, and financial institutions.



