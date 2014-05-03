This Video Of Secretariat Destroying All The Other Horses To Win The Triple Crown Is Legitimately Awesome

In the most dominant performance in the history of horse racing, Secretariat won the 1973 Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths.

I know nothing about horse racing. But I stumbled upon video of the race on YouTube this morning and I was stunned by how awesome/exciting/goosebump-inducing it was.

He just destroys all the other horses. It’s like he’s racing against puppies. By the end of the race the other horses aren’t even in the picture.

“He is moving like a tremendous machine!” the announcer screams when he breaks away from the field.

When he crosses the line the other horses are nowhere in sight:

Watch the whole thing:

