US

We went inside a secret basement under Grand Central that was one of the biggest World War II targets

Justin Gmoser

Hidden ten stories below Grand Central Terminal, a secret basement can be found. This basement was a prime New York City target during World War II, as it provided electricity for northeast trains dedicated to troop and equipment transport. The location remains confidential today, and continues to provide electricity to Metro-North trains. 

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Sam Rega

