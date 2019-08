A Canadian company is creating beautiful handcrafted rings that contain tiny landscapes, made from wood and jewellery resin.

Each ring is unique with varying designs such as a winter wonderland or an arctic forest.

They take between 5-6 weeks to make, with the most expensive ones costing around £150.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

