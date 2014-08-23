Anonymous Social Network Secret Has A Bullying Problem, So Now It's Going To Stop Letting People Use Real Names

There are some big changes coming to the anonymous messaging app Secret.

Starting next week, Secret will actively block posts containing real names in an effort to cut down on its bullying problem.

The app system will also detect when a post contains personal information about someone and will proactively nudge a user to re-think their post. If a user chooses to ignore the prompt and post anyways, Secret will send it along to their team to check if it violates the app’s guidelines.

Secret also announced it is giving users access to billions of searchable Flickr photos to use as backdrops to their posts, according to a recent Medium post.

Access to Flickr’s photo collection comes at a cost, however: You’ll no longer be able to use photos from your phone’s photo library, though you’ll still be able to use photos taken in real-time.

Secret will also allow users to create simple “Yes or No” polls for posts that ask a question. To answer a question and see the results to a poll, users will simply swipe right on a post.

You can read more about the upcoming changes to Secret over at Medium.

