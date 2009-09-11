The Secret To Successful Internet Marketing: A Blog

Internet marketing firm HubSpot’s bloggers report that blogging is a great form of internet marketing.



Obviously, one should be wary of the messenger here, and the methodology isn’t exactly scientific. But the results are overwhelming.

HubSpot looked at 1,531 of their small and medium sized clients’ sites, roughly half of which had blogs. Clients running blogs had 55% more visitors than those who didn’t, fuelled by 97% more inbound links and a whopping 434% more indexed pages.

