Stormtroopers escorted 6,500 fans to a secret 'Star Wars' concert at Comic-Con

Kirsten Acuna, Melia Robinson

If you were in attendance at the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel at Comic-Con Friday evening, you were in for a big surprise. 

At the end of the panel, it was announced that EVERY PERSON in the Hall H room was invited to a secret “Star Wars” concert. 

For reference, Hall H holds roughly 6,500 people.

If that wasn’t enough, Stormtroopers were on hand to escort the entire hall to the secret venue for the concert.

 

The Stormtroopers entered Hall H after the panel already started.

 

How do you secretly unload 6,500 people out of the Convention Center? 

Out the back.

Star wars sdcc 2015 secret concertMelia Robinson/Business Insider

Stormtroopers marched fans away from the Convention Center down toward the San Diego water front.

San diego comic con star wars secret concertMelia Robinson/Business Insider

The area was familiar to many who were camping out for access into Hall H the day before.

The walk ended at an event tucked away at the Embarcadero Marina across from the Convention Center.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Once fans got in, they were given a proper “Star Wars” welcome.

Star wars force awakens concert sdcc 2015Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Food and wine stations were ready to greet fans.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Not just anyone can head to the event, though.

One of these badges handed out in Hall H is needed to attend.

Star wars secret concert badgeMelia Robinson/Business Insider

Here’s the scene once fans started to get inside.

Star wars concert sdcc 2015Melia Robinson/Business Insider

My colleague Melia Robinson is inside the event. 

We’ll continue to update this post as we get photos.

NOW WATCH: Here’s the first trailer for Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ next movie ‘Bridge of Spies’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.