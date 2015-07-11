Stormtroopers escorted 6,500 fans to a secret 'Star Wars' concert at Comic-Con

If you were in attendance at the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel at Comic-Con Friday evening, you were in for a big surprise.

At the end of the panel, it was announced that EVERY PERSON in the Hall H room was invited to a secret “Star Wars” concert.

For reference, Hall H holds roughly 6,500 people.

If that wasn’t enough, Stormtroopers were on hand to escort the entire hall to the secret venue for the concert.

The Stormtroopers entered Hall H after the panel already started.

How do you secretly unload 6,500 people out of the Convention Center?

Out the back.

Stormtroopers marched fans away from the Convention Center down toward the San Diego water front.

The area was familiar to many who were camping out for access into Hall H the day before.

The walk ended at an event tucked away at the Embarcadero Marina across from the Convention Center.

Once fans got in, they were given a proper “Star Wars” welcome.

Food and wine stations were ready to greet fans.

Not just anyone can head to the event, though.

One of these badges handed out in Hall H is needed to attend.

Here’s the scene once fans started to get inside.

My colleague Melia Robinson is inside the event.

We’ll continue to update this post as we get photos.

