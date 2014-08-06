Check Out This Secret Smartphone Compartment In The New Cadillac ATS

On Monday, I spent an hour with several General Motors executives learning about some new connectivity options that the company is rolling out (more on that later). While Global Connected Consumer Chief Product & Strategy and Infotainment Officer — GM has some seriously long titles — John McFarland and I were sitting in a brand new Cadillac ATS Coupe, he showed me this:

It’s where you stash your smartphone in this up-to-almost-$60,000 car. The panel gracefully hinges upward and then down with the touch of a finger, as McFarland demonstrates. Obviously, this keeps your iPhone from rattling around. But it also keeps you safe: you can’t text and drive while the device is in there — and you don’t need to, as once your Bluetooth connection is active, you can access the phone via the car’s interfaces.

Even better, you don’t even need to mess with charger cables. The ATS smartphone compartment features inductive charging, as long as your device is properly equipped.

