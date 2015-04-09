The Secret Service taught Malia Obama to drive

The Secret Service taught first daughter Malia Obama how to drive since it was a security risk for her parents to give driving lessons.

First Lady Michelle Obama told TV host Rachael Ray how the presidential protection team provided driver’s ed for the 16-year-old.

“The Secret Service, actually, because they wouldn’t let me in the car with her. Driving for Malia, I think, gives her a sense of normalcy, like the rest of her friends are doing. And my kids have got to learn how to live in the world like normal kids,” Obama said, in an interview set to air Thursday.

Obama said on Monday that Malia, a high school junior, can drive alone but always under the watchful eye of the Secret Service.

“She drives by herself. She always has security around. But in order for her to learn how to drive, she had to drive on her own. So once she was legally permitted to drive on her own, she gets in her car,” Obama told “Live! With Kelly and Michael,” during an interview at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

“As I warn people, look out DC,” she said.

