UPDATED: Bullet Hits The White House Residential Level Where Obama Family Lives

Original Post 7:26 am: A bullet hit an exterior window of the White House but was stopped by ballistic glass, the Secret Service says.



The Associated Press reports that a second bullet was found outside the White House on Tuesday.

On Friday, the White House was briefly locked down after reports of gunfire near the executive mansion — an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered at the scene.

AP reports that the Secret Service has not connected Friday’s incident to the bullets fired at the White House.

President Barack Obama has not been in the White House since early Friday, and is in Australia and Indonesia until the weekend.

Oscar Ortega-Hernandez

Photo: U.S. Park Police

U.S. Park Police are searching for a man, Oscar Ortega-Hernandez, who is believed to be tied to Friday’s shooting.

UPDATED 12:40 pm: WTOP is reporting that them bullet his a window on the White House residential level — where the Obama family lives. A joint task force has been set up to hunt for Ortega-Hernandez, who law enforcement says should be considered dangerous and unstable.

UPDATED 2:00 pm: The Secret Service announced that Ortega-Hernandez is in custody after a tip led them to a hotel.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.