The Secret Service's Wild Night With Hookers Could Have Endangered President Obama

Was Obama’s security in question?

Photo: defence.gov

So far, despite the heavy backlash from the Secret Service prostitution scandal, most government officials have suggested that President Barack Obama’s security was not endangered by the 11 officers eventually sent home and placed on administrative leave. No officers were assigned to directly protect Obama on the trip to Colombia. Edwin Donovan, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said vaguely Friday night that the president’s security was not compromised.



But some lawmakers and Ronald Kessler, the source who broke the story to The Washington Post, speculated that some of the Secret Service members could have been blackmailed.

To CNN, Kessler pointed out that some of the officers could have been “easy blackmail targets” because they are married. Here’s his shocking quote:

“As a result, they could have let terrorists into secure areas and that could have resulted in assassination.”

This was troubling for U.S. Rep. Peter King, a Republican from New York who is the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee.

“Their job is to protect the president of the United States. They can’t put themselves in a compromising position where they could be blackmailed or threatened,” he said. “Nor should they bring prostitutes into a security zone 48 hours before the president of the United States is arriving.”

Rep. Darrell Issa also stressed that he didn’t buy the vague assertions that the president was not in danger. And Issa, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, also questioned the assertions by officials and former Secret Service members that this is the first incident.

“The investigation … will be about how did this happen and how often has this happened before. Things like this don’t happen once if they didn’t happen before.”

Watch more about the scandal below:

