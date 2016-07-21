Secret Service launches investigation after Trump adviser says Clinton should be 'shot for treason'

The Secret Service said Wednesday it had launched an investigation after a Donald Trump adviser said Hillary Clinton should be executed for treason.

“I’m a veteran that went to Desert Shield, Desert Storm. I’m also a father who sent a son to war, to Iraq, as a Marine Corps helicopter avionics technician. Hillary Clinton to me is the Jane Fonda of the Vietnam,” said Al Baldasaro, who advises Trump on veterans issues, during an appearance on the Jeff Kuhner Show.

He continued: “She is a disgrace for the lies that she told those mothers about their children that got killed over there in Benghazi. She dropped the ball on over 400 emails requesting back up security. Something’s wrong there.”

“This whole thing disgusts me, Hillary Clinton should be put in the firing line and shot for treason,” Baldasaro concluded.

The comments were first flagged by BuzzFeed. Baldasaro doubled down on his comments in an interview with the Boston Globe.

The Secret Service said soon after it had launched an investigation into Baldasaro’s comments.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of this matter and will conduct the appropriate investigation,” Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback told The Daily Beast.

Baldasaro has a history of making outlandish comments. When asked in May about how much Trump has donated to veterans groups, Baldasaro told the “liberal media” to “get your heads out of your butts and focus on the real issues.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, but Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told NH1 News that “we’re incredibly grateful for his support, but we don’t agree with his comments.”

