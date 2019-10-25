The Secret Service interviewed Eminem after a 'concerned citizen' emailed about rap lyrics threatening Ivanka Trump's murder

The Secret Service interviewed Eminem over “threatening” lyrics from his 2017 song, “Framed,” according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News under the Freedom of Information Act.

“Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard/But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?” part of the verse read. The Secret Service said a “concerned citizen” employed by TMZ had alerted them to the song.

Eminem referenced the Secret Service interview in his 2018 song “The Ringer,” in which he rapped: “Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him.”

For years, the Grammy award-winning rapper Eminem (whose real is Marshall Mathers) has raised eyebrows with his violent and boundary-pushing lyrics.

But according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News under the Freedom of Information Act, one of his songs raised alarm from the Secret Service, which interviewed him over lyrics he rapped apparently referencing violence against President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Eminem – who has vocally criticised Trump – referenced the Secret Service interview in the song “The Ringer” off his 2018 album “Kamikaze.” In the song, he wrapped: “Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him/Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists/I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists,” apparently referring to Trump.

He later takes digs at the media, “But my beef is more media journalists/I said, my beef is more meaty, a journalist Can get a mouthful of flesh/And yes, I mean eating a penis/’Cause they have been pannin’ my album to death.”

While the Secret Service didn’t confirm or deny they had contacted Eminem, the documents obtained through BuzzFeed’s FOIA request found that they did, in fact, interview Eminem after a “concerned citizen” alerted to them to the song in December of 2017.

The report pertained to lyrics from the song “Framed” off of Eminem’s 2017 album “Revival.”

According to the incident report, the email said Eminem had released “a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.”

The verse the person alerted to the Secret Service as “threatening” went as follows:

“Woke up, it was dawn, musta knew somethin’ was wrong Think I’m becomin’ a monster ’cause of the drugs that I’m on Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it Must go above and beyond, ’cause it’s incumbent upon me Plus I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde Girl, that motherfuckin’ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond.”

As BuzzFeed noted, however, the citizen appeared to be a TMZ employee asking the Secret Service for comment on whether they were investigating the song, not reporting Eminem for posing an actual threat to the president. A few days later, TMZ published a story about the song.

In that context, Eminem’s lyrics from “The Ringer” referencing a “beef” with “media journalists” for “panning my album to death” could be referencing the TMZ reporter emailing the Secret Service, which served as the basis for them interviewing him over it.

While the documents BuzzFeed obtained were heavily redacted, they noted that Eminem had previously harshly criticised Trump and his administration in other songs and interviews.

“This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family. In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS,” the documents read.

After the interview, which took place in January of 2018, the Secret Service ultimately decided not to refer the rapper for federal prosecution.

