Secret Service reportedly talks to Donald Trump about 2nd Amendment remark

The Secret Service spoke with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump about his Tuesday remarks on the Second Amendment, CNN reported Wednesday.

A top official at the agency told the cable news network that there had been “more than one conversation” about the comment.

According to CNN, the Trump campaign told law enforcement officials that the New York billionaire never intended to incite supporters to violence.

Neither a representative for the Secret Service nor the Trump campaign responded to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Trump raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he alleged Hillary Clinton would appoint Supreme Court justices who aim to abolish the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment preserves the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.

“If she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks,” Trump said. “Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

The comment was condemned by the Clinton campaign. Trump later attempted to clarify it, insisting he never suggested violence.

