REPORT: Secret Service Agents Hired Up To 21 Prostitutes At This Seedy Colombian Strip Club

Investigators now believe that Secret Service agents brought as many as 21 prostitutes back to their hotel in Colombia this week, according to a new new report from the Washington Post.



Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told the WaPo today that Secret Service Director Mark Sullivan has informed her that 20 or 21 prostitutes were hired by the agents, double the number of girls suggested in initial reports.

Eleven Secret Service agents have been suspended in the scandal, which may also have involved up to 10 military personnel assigned to Obama’s advance security detail in Cartagena.

Several news outlets reported today that the agents picked up the women at the Pleyclub, a low-rent strip club/brothel in Cartagena, where the “gringos” drank “fine whiskey,” hired “the prettiest girls,” and bragged about protected Obama, according to one anonymous Pleyclub employee quoted in Colombia’s El Heraldo newspaper. Other employees of Pleyclub have denied that the agents left with girls from the club.

Photos from the clubs Facebook page indicate that it is a pretty seedy place, where men can hire the girls dancing onstage to take them to private “pleyrooms.”

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

The bar at Pleyclub.

Photo: Facebook

