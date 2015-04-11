Secret Service agent arrested in DC

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Members of the U.S. Secret Service keep watch at the fence surrounding the White House in Washington March 12, 2015.

A Secret Service agent was reportedly arrested Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

The unnamed agent was charged with misdemeanour destruction of property, according to MSNBC. He is assigned to the Foreign Missions Branch.

The agent was taken into custody by district police, according to the report.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation carried out by the agency’s office of profesisonal responsibility.

His security clearance has also been revoked.

This arrest comes only two days after another Secret Service agent, Xavier Morales, was placed on administrative leave and had his security clearance revoked over allegations of unwanted sexual advances towards a female coworker, the Washington Post reported.

This is a developing story, more information will come as it is made available.

