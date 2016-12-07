A condo for sale in Trump Tower is touting the Secret Service as a new amenity

Getty/Spencer Platt Security outside of Trump Tower.

Being in close proximity to the President-elect has its perks, and it appears some real estate agents are looking to take advantage of that.

At least one condominium in Trump Tower — a one-bedroom unit located on the 31st floor and asking $2.1 million — is being advertised as “the best value in the most secure building in Manhattan.”

According to Politico, an email blast trumpeting the building’s heightened security went out on November 13, the day the unit was listed and only five days after Election Day.

“The New Aminity [sic] — The United States Secret Service,” the email read.

The 263 condominiums in Trump Tower are all privately owned. The Trump Organisation does manage the building, as well as all the amenities downstairs, and it takes a $2,000 processing fee for unit sales plus $250 per additional adult, Politico says.

The area around Trump Tower has been fortified since Trump was elected, with a heavy police presence and close monitoring of people going into and out of the tower. It is difficult for an average citizen with no legitimate business to get close to — or inside — the tower, which is designated a privately owned public space. Local ground-level tenants around the building have even complained of poor sales in the wake of the election.

It’s easy to see why buyers seeking privacy or security might be attracted to the building in light of this.

The fortification is unlikely to abate soon, as Melania Trump and her 10-year-old son, Barron, have reportedly elected to stay in New York and not move to Washington, DC when her husband takes office. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has asked the federal government to reimburse the cost of securing Trump Tower until Inauguration Day, to the tune of $35 million at a rate of $500,000 per day.

A spokesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

