US

90% of all US cash had traces of cocaine on it back in 2009

Kirk Zamieroski

 

I bet you didn’t know those dollar bills in your pocket have a hint of cocaine on them. Or that there are hidden inks and features to prevent counterfeiting. These are just a couple fascinating facts about money to make you scientifically richer.

Written and directed by Kirk Zamieroski. Video courtesy of the American Chemical Society.

Follow The American Chemical Society: On Facebook

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.