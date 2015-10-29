90% of all US cash had traces of cocaine on it back in 2009

I bet you didn’t know those dollar bills in your pocket have a hint of cocaine on them. Or that there are hidden inks and features to prevent counterfeiting. These are just a couple fascinating facts about money to make you scientifically richer.

Written and directed by Kirk Zamieroski. Video courtesy of the American Chemical Society.

