Host A 'Secret Sandy' To Help The Victims Of Hurricane Sandy

Really, do you need another scented candle when there are thousands of people still trying to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Sandy? In lieu of a traditional gift exchange, host your own “Secret Sandy” gift swap in your office or with your family this year. Just follow this DIY guide to get started, and choose from these different “gift” options:
If they love to build things…
If they care about the environment…
Fund Occupy Sandy’s Sustainable Rebuild Project
If they love to teach…
Help Get Supplies to Schools in Need
If they’re a kid person…
Donate to Support Children Affected by Sandy
If they still <3 New York…
Get an “I Still Love New York” T-Shirt to Support Relief Efforts
If they want to keep it local…
Visit NeedMapper.com to localise Your Help
When all else fails…
Donate Funds to Hurricane Relief Efforts Illustrations by Corinna Loo
