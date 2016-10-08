A woman spent A$32,755 to build a room hidden behind a bookcase in her apartment -- here's what it's like inside

Sara Nainzadeh always wanted a secret room. When renovating an apartment she purchased in 2009, she realised she had enough space to build one.
“When I got this apartment, I knew I could utilise two of the three bedrooms,” Nainzadeh, who works in finance, told INSIDER. “And I thought I wanted the third space to be an office space.”
The third bedroom did, in the end, become an office space. And a lounge to hang out with her friends. You just have to get there by pulling a book off a shelf. With the help of the company Creative Home Engineering, Nainzadeh got herself her secret room.
Take a look inside:
Creative Home Engineering offers different kinds of hidden doors. They hide rooms behind staircases and fireplaces. Nainzadeh wanted a bookshelf.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
They built it in their own workshop in Arizona. It's custom made to fit her apartment, and was installed by their own team.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
'I want to say about 99% of the people I told that I was doing this thought I was insane,' Nainzadeh said. 'I was like, 'I don't care. I'm doing to do it.''
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
And it's for hanging out. There's a couch, and one wall is covered in the wallpaper she grew up with.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
When the living room door is closed, it looks like just another wooden panel in the wall. Nainzadeh can't get back in that way -- she has to go back to the bookshelf in her bedroom.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
AC Fowler/INSIDER
'I thought it was ironic,' Nainzadeh said. 'A light in the attic. It's like a secret room. You can't really see that there's a secret light behind it, or a room there.'
AC Fowler/INSIDER
'Sometimes I ask people to pick or guess,' Nainzadeh said. 'They don't realise it's Shel Silverstein. They think it's a Stephen King book.'
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
Living with a secret door poses unique problems. Only Creative Home Engineering can do repairs. But they're very responsive.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
'When my housekeeper comes, sometimes I'll leave one of the doors open so she knows how to get in there,' Nainzadeh said.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
Because it's made of wood, the door expands and contracts depending on the temperature. It can get stuck.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
To fix that, she can take some books off. There's also a clever bolt hidden underneath the bookcase. Wrenching it pulls the door closer or farther from its hinge, which can make it unstuck.
Chloe Miller/INSIDER
Nainzadeh loves showing the room off to her friends. 'There's a joke now that it's not a secret room,' she said. 'Everyone knows about it. Cat's out of the bag.'
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
Because of her apartment's shape, Nainzadeh's visitors don't always realise there's a secret room just beyond the closet.
Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.