A woman spent A$32,755 to build a room hidden behind a bookcase in her apartment -- here's what it's like inside

Sara Nainzadeh always wanted a secret room. When renovating an apartment she purchased in 2009, she realised she had enough space to build one.

“When I got this apartment, I knew I could utilise two of the three bedrooms,” Nainzadeh, who works in finance, told INSIDER. “And I thought I wanted the third space to be an office space.”

The third bedroom did, in the end, become an office space. And a lounge to hang out with her friends. You just have to get there by pulling a book off a shelf. With the help of the company Creative Home Engineering, Nainzadeh got herself her secret room.

Take a look inside:

Creative Home Engineering offers different kinds of hidden doors. They hide rooms behind staircases and fireplaces. Nainzadeh wanted a bookshelf. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER They built it in their own workshop in Arizona. It's custom made to fit her apartment, and was installed by their own team. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER Her version cost $25,000. This is what it looks like in action.

via GIPHY 'I want to say about 99% of the people I told that I was doing this thought I was insane,' Nainzadeh said. 'I was like, 'I don't care. I'm doing to do it.'' Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER She uses it for work. The inside is a pretty normal office space. Chloe Miller/INSIDER And it's for hanging out. There's a couch, and one wall is covered in the wallpaper she grew up with. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER She keeps a portrait of her dog, Fellini. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER If she wants to get out from inside, she has to press this button on the door. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER But there's also another exit. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER It leads to a small bathroom with a washer and dryer. AC Fowler/INSIDER From there, she can go back to her living room. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER When the living room door is closed, it looks like just another wooden panel in the wall. Nainzadeh can't get back in that way -- she has to go back to the bookshelf in her bedroom. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER To open the bookcase door, you have to tilt 'A Light in the Attic' by Shel Silverstein. AC Fowler/INSIDER 'I thought it was ironic,' Nainzadeh said. 'A light in the attic. It's like a secret room. You can't really see that there's a secret light behind it, or a room there.' AC Fowler/INSIDER Creative Home Engineering hid a sensor inside. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER The sensor tells a magnet behind the bookshelf to unlatch, swinging it open. AC Fowler/INSIDER 'Sometimes I ask people to pick or guess,' Nainzadeh said. 'They don't realise it's Shel Silverstein. They think it's a Stephen King book.' Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER Living with a secret door poses unique problems. Only Creative Home Engineering can do repairs. But they're very responsive. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER 'When my housekeeper comes, sometimes I'll leave one of the doors open so she knows how to get in there,' Nainzadeh said. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER Because it's made of wood, the door expands and contracts depending on the temperature. It can get stuck. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER To fix that, she can take some books off. There's also a clever bolt hidden underneath the bookcase. Wrenching it pulls the door closer or farther from its hinge, which can make it unstuck. Chloe Miller/INSIDER Nainzadeh loves showing the room off to her friends. 'There's a joke now that it's not a secret room,' she said. 'Everyone knows about it. Cat's out of the bag.' Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER Because of her apartment's shape, Nainzadeh's visitors don't always realise there's a secret room just beyond the closet. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER 'If I'm planning on getting a new place, I definitely would want to get another one,' Nainzadeh said. 'I love my secret room.' Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

