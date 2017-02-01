There's a secret room behind Mount Rushmore that's inaccessible to tourists

Mount Rushmore has a hidden room that’s closed to the public.

Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor behind the monument, was w orried that over time his work would lose significance.

He proposed a secret room behind Abraham Lincoln’s hairline that would contain details of the work done on the mountain and of the society that created it.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on January 31, 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.