12 Amazing SECRET Restaurants In New York City

Secret Restaurant stemmed from Chef Ethan Knechel's desire to create as much happiness as possible.

'Fundamentally, it came out of the belief that people are good, that people can do greater good when they work together, and that food can bring good people together,' Knechel wrote in an email.

Knechel's travelling supper club, which hosts dinner events in spaces such as his apartment, is not for profit, which means it often loses money on events.

'It is not a terribly sensational concept, nor a viable business plan, nor a revolutionary idea-- but people seem to enjoy Secret Restaurant,' Knechel wrote.

Find it: Check out Secret Restaurant's events on Gusta