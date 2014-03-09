Hot Anonymous Sharing App Secret Is Reportedly Raising Another $US10 Million

Buzzy anonymous messaging app Secret is reportedly raising another $US10 million, which would value the company at $US40 million.

Google Ventures is leading the round, according to The Wall Street Journal. The will include previous investor Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, according to the WSJ’s sources. Just a couple of months ago, Secret raised $US1.2 million.

Secret, which launched just last month, was founded by ex-Googlers David Mark Byttow and Chrys Bader.

The idea behind Secret is to let you share anonymously with your friends. Secret pulls from your address book to show you anonymous messages from friends, and friends of friends.

A week after launching the app, Secret jumped to the top-20 apps in the App Store. But today it’s floating around No. 103 in the App Store’s free social networking category.

