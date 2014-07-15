Investors Think 6-Month Old Anonymous Gossip App Secret Is Now Worth More Than $US100 Million

MeetUp David Byttow, CEO and co-founder of Secret

Anonymous gossip app Secret has raised $US25 million according to a company blog post. Index Ventures, SV Angel, Fuel Capital and notable angels invested in the round of financing, New York Times’ Jenna Wortham reports.

The round comes just a few months after Secret raised $US12.7 million. The company confirmed to Business Insider that its valuation now exceeds $US100 million.

Secret lets users post a sentence about whatever they want, anonymously. The posts are read by friends, friends of friends, or nearby Secret users who can favourite or comment on the posts. News has broken on the app, such as Rap Genius’ $US40 million fundraise, which is why the Silicon Valley tech community has been drawn to it.

While Secret is popular in tech circles, it hasn’t broken into the mainstream like it’s competitor, Whisper. Whisper is currently ranked the #12 mobile social network in the United States while Secret is #132, according to App Annie. Yik Yak is another location-based anonymous gossip app that recently raised $US10 million. It’s ranked #58.

