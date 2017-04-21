A secret prototype at Apple is reportedly causing eye pain, and it's stoking smartglasses speculation

There is a prototype at an Apple office in California that has caused eye pain, according to a leaked safety document obtained by Gizmodo.

An employee who tried a prototype needed medical treatment “beyond first aid,” according to the report. The Gizmodo story doesn’t mention what the prototype is, but Apple is said to be working on a pair of smart glasses.

From the safety document quoted by Gizmodo:

“Employee reported eye pain after working with new prototype, thought it may be associated with use. He noticed that the security seal on the magenta (outer) case had been broken and had thought the unit may have been tampered with.”

The document also mentions an incident taking place after a “user study” in which someone said “she was able to see the laser flash at several points during the study.”

Of course, Apple prototypes lots of stuff all the time, and there’s no guarantee that these vague leaked descriptions of safety incidents are indicative of future consumer-facing products or current projects.

Regardless, the excerpts from the leaked document are a tantalising look into Silicon Valley’s most secretive company.

Read the entire story over at Gizmodo.

