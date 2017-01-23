There's a $10 million precious stone hidden in plain sight at Grand Central

Grand Central Terminal is one of the busiest train terminals on earth, with more than 700,000 people coming through the doors every day. Whether they’re travelling or simply visiting the beautiful New York City landmark, most passersby won’t even notice the historical clues or many secrets on display right before their eyes — or hidden beneath their feet.

