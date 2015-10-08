Inside the secret world at Cisco headquarters -- filled with heroes, 'mythical' nap pods, and goats

Business Insider A Cisco employee in Building I shows off a secret employee perk.

Every large company has a personality. At Cisco’s headquarters, the world’s largest maker of network equipment equipment, that personality can be summed up in a word: connected.

There’s a sense of renewal at the 31-year-old tech giant, with its first new CEO in 20 years, Chuck Robbins.

Cisco recently invited Business Insider to its world headquarters in San Jose as part of a invitational press conference to meet the new CEO and his new administration.

During that time, we took a rare tour of Cisco’s enormous campus and were shown some of the areas so secret, most of its 71,000 employees don’t even know they exist.

Cisco employs over 71,000 employees, with 15,500 full time employees in the Bay Area. It has some outpost offices in San Francisco (like Meraki and OpenDNS, companies it acquired). But most of those people work at its San Jose headquarters. Business Insider Here's a shot of Cisco's new CEO Chuck Robbins hanging out in the crowd while one of his executives gave a presentation to a room of a journalists. His goal for the company is to move 'faster, faster, faster' he says. Business Insider Cisco's San Jose campus is so enormous it actually spans three cities: San Jose, Milpitas, and Mountain View. Cisco Here's another view of the campus area from Google Maps satellite view. Business Insider To tour the campus, we had to drive from spot to spot. Our tour guide is Nigel Glennie, on the PR and communications team. Glennie is responsible for communicating with employees whenever some kind of incident or disaster involving Cisco occurs. (Stay tuned for more on that.) Business Insider The main visitor building is Building 9, the 'Cisco Customer Experience Center.' Business Insider Cisco offers people live demos of its products here. Cisco used to have an Executive Briefing Center where execs would do huge PowerPoint presentations. It was an inside joke to 'correlate intellectual capacity with the complexity of your PowerPoint presentations. No more,' Robbins said. Business Insider In this room of the new 'Customer Experience Center,' Cisco is showing off new technology for the manufacturing industry. Business Insider For instance, this woman is demonstrating a robotic arm on a Cisco network. See that small box with the yellow cord on the bottom? Business Insider That's the Cisco product. It's a new switch that can help predict when a robot will break down before it actually breaks. Business Insider Cisco also demonstrates technology for other industries, like transportation, retail, and sports. Business Insider Cisco's big push is 'collaboration' tech for online meetings, phone calls, videoconferencing, instant messaging and the like. It has apps available for the Apple Watch ... Business Insider ... for its new DX80 touchscreen PC monitor/videoconferencing unit that can also be used like a big Android tablet ... Business Insider And Cisco still sells its classic huge videoconferencing rooms. This one has two cameras that will hunt down the person who is talking. Business Insider Obviously, all this stuff works on iPads and Macs. Cisco just announced a new agreement with Apple to build special iOS-friendly networks, too. Business Insider Cisco execs still love their PowePoints, though. Only today they do them on the enormous wall-sized touchscreens that the company sells. Business Insider Cisco eats its own dog food. All of this tech is being used by its own employees everyday. For instance, it doesn't hire receptionists for all of its many buildings ... Business Insider Instead it uses one receptionist and beams him around to about 10 other lobbies via videoconferencing. (We thought this man was just a video until he talked to us ...) Business Insider Here's one of the kitchen areas where all the reporters on campus ate lunch. Business Insider In the corner of the kitchen area was everyone's favourite thing: One reporter called it the 'stalking machine.' It lets you see where everyone on campus is. We found chairman John Chambers, who's 'retired' from the CEO position but still at the heart of the company. When he's not flying his private jet to meet with world leaders, his laughter (and his entourage) fill the halls of Cisco's headquarters. Business Insider It even showed us the walking path Chambers took when he moved from office to office. It's like a real life Harry Potter 'Maurader's Map.' Business Insider A five-minute drive away from Building 9 is where you'll find the company's pride and joy, the Network Emergency Response Vehicle (NERV) trucks. These bring internet and phone service to places struck by disaster. That's the team's leader Rakesh Bharania (right) and a new employee, network engineer Jason Hoac (left). Business Insider The trucks live in this parking lot. This team is called Tactical Operations (TACOPs) and travels all over the US and the world to disasters like hurricanes, bombings, floods, what-have-you -- and they never charge for their services. Cisco covers all equipment and expenses, and employees act as volunteers. Business Insider Here's a look inside the NERV truck. It's is a telephone company on wheels. Business Insider There's also a small emergency telecom/network box that the team can take on a plane as carry-on. Business Insider This team, which includes 350 Cisco employee volunteers, has saved lives. For instance, in 2013 while working at a domestic event, they saw a person have a heart attack. They were dispatched paramedics and the person made a full recovery. (That's Business Insider's Julie Bort in the NERVE truck with Hoac wearing the team's safety vest.) Business Insider Sometimes the team goes into dangerous areas at great personal risk. This team is beloved at Cisco. They are the world's network/communication super heroes. Business Insider This is Jared Govorko, another of Cisco's secret heroes. He's a leader in the Safety, Security and Business Resiliency group. His team is like the quiet guardian angels at Cisco, watching over all employees worldwide to protect them from medical emergencies, natural disasters, and criminal acts. Business Insider Here's the room where the team watches the campus. When an employee dials 911 or pulls an AED from the wall, the calls come here. The team sends a Cisco EMT (or security guard) and coordinates with city emergency people. The team handled 229 medical emergencies on campus last year. Because they get there in about 3 minutes, they have directly saved three lives in the last five years, Govorko says. Cisco/Jared Govorko Cisco Safety, Security, Business Resiliency operations room Govorko also took us into a secret room where we weren't allowed to take pictures. It's where Cisco tests new security products by trying them out on its own campus. It looked like a bunch of PCs, screens, and blinky-light boxes. Here's a picture of the sign on the door. Business Insider One of the best perks at Cisco is not a secret. It's a massive 44,000 square foot fitness center called Life Connections. Business Insider In its reception area was this Cisco electric sign showing off stuff going on with the company, like Cisco's products in the film The Martian. Business Insider Here's the lobby of the fitness center. Business Insider Here's a peek at the main floor. Business Insider and another workout area. Business Insider This is Rob Kelly, who is more than just the facility manager at the club, he's an ex-military network guy, a member of the TACOPs team. Because this is Cisco, this fitness center is one of the biggest users of internet TV tech in the world. Business Insider Every treadmill, stair climber, rower, and so on has a screen with full TV and internet access. Business Insider And because this is a company that worships connectivity, you can even Skype into a meeting while running on the treadmill. Business Insider If you don't want to take your meeting on the treadmill, the fitness center has phone booth rooms where employees can do meetings in the middle of their workouts. Business Insider Upstairs the club has indoor courts ... Business Insider a yoga studio, Business Insider Pilates studio, Business Insider spinning studio, Business Insider and several massage rooms. Business Insider Massages are not free, but employees do sometimes get them as gifts. After Cisco announced its new CEO and the PR team worked non-stop for weeks, they were all treated to a massage. Business Insider Another HUGE perk for Cisco employees is a new, full medical facility in partnership with Stanford. This will use all the coolest medical digital tech from Cisco. It was being installed when we visited. Business Insider Employees have access to physical therapy, sports medicine, chiropractors ... Business Insider and even dentists, right on campus. Business Insider Upstairs, there's even a pharmacy. Business Insider Downstairs, there's a juice and salad place, for healthy food after a workout. Business Insider Cisco also has a huge cafeteria elsewhere on campus. The food isn't free but it is reasonably priced and quite tasty. Business Insider And there are plenty of little kitchens and snack machines in all the buildings. Business Insider But the best perk of all is something so secret, almost no one on campus knows about it. We heard a myth about nap pods somewhere in Building I. Business Insider It took a bit of effort to find an employee in Building I that knew something about this 'myth.' She took us to this room. Business Insider But they weren't nap pods. There were three rooms that contained very expensive massage chairs complete with TV screens. (At Cisco, you can do a videoconference even while chilling in a massage chair.) Business Insider That's Business Insider's Bort getting her massage. Business Insider Nigel Glennie was really happy that he discovered these chairs. None of the other Cisco employees we talked to knew they were there. Business Insider After our massages, we headed to the executive tower, the only three-story building on campus. Here's the view out the window. Business Insider Cisco is in the middle of renovating its headquarters campus, but the executive tower, where you'll find offices for John Chambers and Chuck Robbins, is mostly finished. Business Insider The remodeled offices have a modern feel ... Business Insider with big murals. Business Insider Cisco ripped out the old cubby kingdom and now uses more open seating. Business Insider Here's Cisco's board room, loaded with Cisco's technology. Cisco And there are plenty of phone booth video conference rooms like this one, too. Business Insider But the weirdest thing on campus is the view out this window of the executive tower, where the PR team works. Business Insider Look across the street at the neighbour's property and you see goats. Business Insider Lots of goats. The neighbour has been using them as an eco-friendly way to rid the property of weeds. Business Insider Overall the feel of the campus can be described as huge, cheerful and connected, exactly what you'd expect from the world's biggest network equipment maker. Cisco

