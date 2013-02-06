Secret New Feature For iTunes Hinted At In Hidden iOS Files

After “jailbreaking” their iPads running the latest version of iOS, the people over at 9to5Mac rummaged around and found some secret software files that hint at new feature coming to iTunes.



They found a set of icons called “Radio Buy Buttons” that look like this, only much smaller:

Nobody outside of Apple seems to know what these buttons are for, but 9to5Mac has a theory: A Spotify clone inside iTunes.

Their evidence: a report from Bloomberg that suggested just such a service was coming in Q1.

