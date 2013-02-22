18 Secret Menu Items You Can Order At Fast Food Restaurants

Photo: goodiesfirst/Flickr

Companies are adding secret menu items as a way to connect with customers.Panera Bread is currently figuring out how to “promote” its own hidden menu of breakfast salads, NPR reported.



But secret menu items have existed organically for years.

“If you have a secret menu or if customers know the secret menu, they feel like they’re insiders,” Bret Thorn, senior food editor of Nation’s Restaurant News, told NPR.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most impressive (and horrendous) secret combinations that are out there today. They aren’t always available at every location, but they’re worth asking for next time you’re ready to chow down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.