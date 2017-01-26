The best secret menu items to order at 7 of your favourite fast food chains

The INSIDER Summary:

• Most fast food chains offer secret menu items that many diners don’t know about. • Taco Bell has the enchirito, which is a burrito wrapped in a cheese quesadilla. • The infographic below shows secret menu items from seven popular fast food chains.



There’s more to fast food menus than meets the eye.

Most popular chains offer secret menu items that anyone can order — the only problem is most people don’t even know these options exist.

For example, Taco Bell has an enchirito, which is a burrito wrapped in a cheesy quesadilla.

So if you’re tired of your usual Big Mac and want to be a savvy consumer, keep scrolling to discover the secret menu choices at seven popular fast food chains.

