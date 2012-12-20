14 Secret Menu Items You Can Order At Fast Food Restaurants

Photo: goodiesfirst/Flickr

Fast food chains across the nation have been been satisfying cravings for decades, but few people realise that many of those restaurants offer a second, secret menu with items that are regularly requested but rarely publicized.Some of the selections combine two existing menu items, like McDonald’s Big McChicken, while others are completely unique, like Burger King’s Suicide Burger and Whataburger’s Green Hulk Drink.



We’ve compiled a list of some of the most impressive (and horrendous) secret combinations that are out there today. They aren’t always available at every location, but they’re worth asking for next time you’re ready to chow down.

