How to order from the secret menu at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is taking over American fast food, even opening a location in New York City.

And while you could stick with the Chick-fil-A classics like chicken nuggets or waffles fries, Secret Menus has a list of seven secret menu items you can order at Chick-fil-A, first spotted by FirstWeFeast.

From a free soft-serve “icedream” to a chicken quesadilla, keep scrolling to see all the secret items.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich



If you’re already a fan of the spicy chicken sandwich, order it with a side of buffalo sauce to create your own Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

Spicy Char



Instead of a traditional grilled chicken breast on your charbroiled chicken sandwich, make it spicy. Called the Spicy Char, this one’s famous enough that your Chick-fil-A employee will likely know what you need.

Free “IceDream”



You can get a free soft-serve ice cream — known as the “icedream” — in lieu of a toy with every kid’s meal.

Chicken Quesadilla



Though this unexpected menu item is served at some Chick-fil-A locations, you can order it anywhere. The quesadillas come with chicken, lots of cheese, and peppers if you ask nicely.

Blueberry Cheesecake Milkshake



By mixing a slice of blueberry cheesecake with a vanilla milkshake you can make a calorie-filled Blueberry Cheesecake Milkshake. So decadent.

Fried Chicken Club



Ask for a fried patty on your chicken club instead of grilled chicken. The result is a crispier, delicious sandwich.

Root Beer Float



Ask for a dish of vanilla ice cream in a soda cup and fill it up with cold root beer. Most locations will probably mix it up for you.

Head over to Secret Menus to see the full list and price breakdown.

