Apple new OS X Lion operating system has some pretty intense new features, namely “natural scrolling” and some creative new gestures.



Beyond the gestures you’ll find explained in your System Preferences menu, check out the gestures below from Joy Of Tech to become a real Lion tamer.

Photo: via Joy Of Tech

