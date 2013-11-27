Ben Stiller Goes On An Epic Adventure In New 'Secret Life Of Walter Mitty' Trailer

A new trailer for Ben Stiller’s next movie “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” has hit the web.

If you went out to theatres over, you may have seen the trailer premiere ahead of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

The film is based on the 1939 short story by James Thurber which was made into a film in 1947.

The story follows Walter Mitty, a shy, awkward man who spends more time in far-reaching daydreams than reality. He stops living in fantasies filled with adventure and sets out living his own when he goes on a mission to capture a photo lost for “Life” magazine.

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” comes to theatres December 25.

