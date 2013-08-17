19 Awesome Movies That Are Secretly Libertarian

A movie with a political message? Obviously not unheard of — film is one of the most common ways to make an ideological statement.

Takes Matt Damon’s latest, “Elysium.” Damon and director Neill Blomkamp insist there’s no agenda, but it’s been called a “transparently lefty” tale of the haves and have-nots, advocating for immigration reform and universal health care.

John Osborne’s “Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film and Video: Movies For The Libertarian Millennium” compiles over 250 movies that spotlight libertarian ideology, from anti-war films to dystopian portrayals of totalitarian governments to feel-good flicks about being yourself.

We picked our favourites from Osborne’s list and added some of our own for the 19 movies that best combine politics and cinema. They’ll make you think and might incite some small-government enthusiasm. Get popcorn and prepare to embrace your personal liberty, for better or worse.

Also check out Osborne’s full book here.

Ratings are courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.